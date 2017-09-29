Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Listed as doubtful

David (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

David is expected to miss about a month and was unable to practice all week. With Kwon Alexander (hamstring) also unavailable, Kendell Beckwith is set for a three-down role that could lead to significant IDP production. Adarius Glanton also figures to take on a heavy workload in an injury-marred Tampa defense.