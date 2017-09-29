Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Listed as doubtful
David (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
David is expected to miss about a month and was unable to practice all week. With Kwon Alexander (hamstring) also unavailable, Kendell Beckwith is set for a three-down role that could lead to significant IDP production. Adarius Glanton also figures to take on a heavy workload in an injury-marred Tampa defense.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Likely out for a month•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Injures ankle Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leaves game with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in stops Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Poised for resurgence in '17•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Providing lockdown coverage in camp•
-
TNF breakdown: Jones the one to own
The Packers unsurprisingly dominated the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but they paid the...
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.