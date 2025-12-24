David posted 10 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Tampa Bay's loss versus the Panthers on Sunday.

David was dominant in the loss, leading the Buccaneers in tackles in addition to recording one of the team's two sacks of Bryce Young. The 35-year-old continues to have a strong season, as he's now compiled 105 tackles (54 solo), including 3.5 sacks, and an interception across 15 games played.