David (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

David has opened the week with an LP-LP practice report due to a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Buccaneers' Week 4 loss to the Eagles. The veteran linebacker's practice participation Friday will indicate his chances of playing against the Seahawks on Sunday. Deion Jones and John Bullock would be candidates to start at inside linebacker Sunday if David is not cleared to play.