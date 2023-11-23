David (groin) is considered a long shot to suit up for Sunday's game against the Colts, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
David didn't practice Wednesday due to a groin injury, reportedly a strain, he suffered Week 11. The standout linebacker will have two more opportunities to increase the level of his practice activity, but at this point it looks like he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road matchup at Indianapolis.
