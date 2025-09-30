Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Low output in Week 4 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David recorded three total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 31-25 loss to the Eagles.
David was limited to three or fewer tackles for the second time this year after having just two such occasions over 17 regular-season games last year. The linebacker has now compiled 25 total tackles (12 solo), including 1.5 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed over four games this season.
