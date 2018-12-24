Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Makes impact in Week 16 loss

David tallied five tackles (three solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

As customary, David made an impact on the stat sheet, recording multiple tackles for loss for the fourth time this season. David did see a notable downturn in his overall tackle numbers following three straight games with double-digit tallies, and after not having recorded any fewer than six stops in any prior contest. Despite Sunday's dip in overall production, David has nevertheless enjoyed another strong campaign, as he'll head into the Week 17 finale against the Falcons with 110 tackles (87 solo), 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble through 13 games.