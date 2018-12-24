Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Makes impact in Week 16 loss
David tallied five tackles (three solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
As customary, David made an impact on the stat sheet, recording multiple tackles for loss for the fourth time this season. David did see a notable downturn in his overall tackle numbers following three straight games with double-digit tallies, and after not having recorded any fewer than six stops in any prior contest. Despite Sunday's dip in overall production, David has nevertheless enjoyed another strong campaign, as he'll head into the Week 17 finale against the Falcons with 110 tackles (87 solo), 3.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble through 13 games.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tallies two sacks Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in tackles•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Excels in return•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Suiting up in Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Questionable Week 13•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Still limited in practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...