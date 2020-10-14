David (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Wednesday marked the first time this season that David has popped up on the injury report, so the team could be electing to give the veteran some rest. David has been quite productive this season, recording 39 tackles (28 solo), a forced fumble and a pick through five games. It's not quite time to panic on his status for Week 6, but if he were to miss any game action due to injury, Chapelle Russell and Kevin Minter would be in line for an uptick in snaps.
