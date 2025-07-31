David is day-to-day with a leg injury and soreness, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

David is 35 years old and entering his 14th NFL season, so there's no reason for the Bucs to push the veteran linebacker during training camp. He knows the defense and is coming off a 2024 campaign that saw David start all 17 regular-season contests, finishing with 122 tackles (76 solo), including 5.5 sacks, his most since 2017.