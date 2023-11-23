David (groin) did not participate in practice Wednesday.
David reportedly suffered a strained groin in the Week 11 loss to the 49ers and underwent an MRI earlier this week. The Bucs are dealing with injuries all over their defense headed into Sunday's date with the Colts.
