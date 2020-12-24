David recorded five tackles (three solo), including one for loss, in the Buccaneers' 31-27 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

David checked in tied for fourth in stops on the afternoon for the Bucs, a rather pedestrian slotting by his lofty standards. The veteran linebacker did cross the 100-tackle threshold for the season with Sunday's tally, however, making it four consecutive seasons and eight of nine overall for David over the century mark. He'll look to put together an even more productive showing during a Saturday afternoon battle against the Lions in what is fantasy championship week for many leagues.