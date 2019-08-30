Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Nearing return to practice

David (knee) is expected to resume practicing next Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David underwent a procedure to address a torn meniscus in his left knee earlier in August, and appears to be recovering on schedule. There's optimism that Davis will be ready to go Week 1, and a return to practice Tuesday would likely be essential to that timetable. When healthy, the veteran linebacker projects as a top-end option in IDP formats.

