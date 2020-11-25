David recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and a pass defensed across 72 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Rams.

The Buccaneers' leading tackler on the season continues his outstanding 2020 campaign, as he now has 82 tackles (61 solo) on the year. He also has five passes defensed, 1.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble while playing in 100 percent of the defensive snaps so far this season.