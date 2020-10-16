David (knee) upgraded to full practice participation Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM Radio reports.
David was able to practice in full after a pair of limited sessions, clearing up any questions about the standout linebacker's status for Sunday's game. He's still going strong in his ninth NFL season, with 39 tackles and an interception through five games.
