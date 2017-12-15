Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Non-participant Thursday
David was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
David presumably suffered the injury in last week's loss to the Lions. Although he was listed as a non-participant, the 27-year-old was seen going through drills without a helmet, so the team just may be exercising caution. His status will need to be monitored as the week progresses.
