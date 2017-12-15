Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Non-participant Thursday

David was listed as a non-participant at Thursday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David presumably suffered the injury in last week's loss to the Lions. Although he was listed as a non-participant, the 27-year-old was seen going through drills without a helmet, so the team just may be exercising caution. His status will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop