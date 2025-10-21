Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Notches seven stops in Week 7 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David totaled seven tackles (one solo) in a loss to Detroit on Monday.
David entered the weekend questionable to suit up due to a lingering knee injury, but he was ultimately able to play. The veteran linebacker finished as Tampa Bay's fourth-leading tackler. David has had a solid start to the season, recording 47 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (including an interception) through seven games.
