default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

David totaled seven tackles (one solo) in a loss to Detroit on Monday.

David entered the weekend questionable to suit up due to a lingering knee injury, but he was ultimately able to play. The veteran linebacker finished as Tampa Bay's fourth-leading tackler. David has had a solid start to the season, recording 47 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two pass defenses (including an interception) through seven games.

More News