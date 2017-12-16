Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Out Monday

The Buccaneers have listed David (hamstring) as out for Monday's matchup against the Falcons, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

David racked up 13 tackles (12 solo) in last week's 21-24 loss to the Lions, but also acquired a hamstring injury during the contest. He was unable to participate in practice throughout the week, rendering this decision relatively unsurprising. The 27-year-old linebacker's absence will mark his first since Week 5. Riley Bullough and Devante Bond figure to see expanded roles as a result.