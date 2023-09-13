David (concussion) was not listed on Tampa Bay's injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's game versus Chicago.
After getting a concussion check during the Buccaneers' win at Minnesota in Week 1, David appears to be ready to go for Week 2. He is on pace for the 10th 100-tackle season of his career going into a game against a run-heavy Bears offense.
