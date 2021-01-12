David totaled nine tackles (eight solo), including one sack, and also defensed one pass in the Buccaneers' 31-23 wild-card win over Washington on Saturday night.

David had finished the regular season with an eight-tackle tally against the Falcons, and he was even more effective in the postseason victory against Washington. The veteran's tackle total Saturday night tied him for the team lead with cornerback Carlton Davis, but David's numbers may take a slight hit in Sunday evening's divisional-round contest against the Saints with position mate Devin White returning from the COVID-19 list for that contest.