David supplied nine tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

David paced the Buccaneers in tackles for a second straight game after also setting the pace in the Week 8 win over the Saints before the bye. The veteran linebacker has consistently shaken off a lingering knee issue this season to play up to his usual standards, posting at least six tackles in five straight games and accruing 66 stops (31 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed, including one interception and one fumble recovery over nine contests.