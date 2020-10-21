David (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
David managed the knee issue all of last week before racking up eight tackles (six solo) and 1.5 sacks in last week's win over Green Bay, so this news shouldn't worry Buccaneers fans too much. It's not quite time to panic on his status for Week 7, but if he were to miss any game action due to injury, Chapelle Russell and Kevin Minter would be in line for an uptick in snaps.
