Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Piles up tackles in loss

David finished Sunday's loss to the Giants with nine tackles (four solo).

David logged 65 snaps in Sunday's defeat, 14 fewer than his Week 2 total, but the 29-year-old linebacker still led the Buccaneers with nine tackles. In addition to leading his team in tackles, David finished the game with both a pass deflection and a quarterback hit.

