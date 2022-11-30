David recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday.

David played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps, as he has all season, in the losing effort. His eight tackles were the most since he recorded 12 in Week 6 against the Steelers, and his third-highest total on the season. The veteran linebacker now has 77 stops (47 solo), a sack and four passes defensed across 11 contests of his 2022 campaign. He'll look to add to that Monday against the Saints.