Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Posts six stops in finale

David tallied six tackles (five solo) -- including one for loss -- in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.

The six-year veteran finished the 2017 campaign with at least six tackles in his last eight contests, a welcome sight after he'd posted an atypical three stops apiece in two of the three games prior to the onset of that stretch. David was considerably more productive in his second season in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme, upping his tackle total from 87 to 101 despite playing in three fewer games and also posting career bests in forced fumbles (five) and fumble recoveries (five). David did fail to log an interception for only the second time in his career, but he projects to once again serve as an above-average IDP option in Smith's aggressive in 2018.