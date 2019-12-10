Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Posts six tackles
David had six tackles (three solo) and one quarterback hit during Sunday's 38-35 win over the Colts.
David once again played every defensive snap Sunday and has missed only a handful of plays all season. The 29-year-old has reached double-digit tackles only once in 2019, but his consistency -- at least five tackles in every game -- provides a quality floor as an IDP option.
