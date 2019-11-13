Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Productive day against Cardinals

David registered eight tackles (six solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Cardinals.

David continues to be a stalwart for the Buccaneers' defensive unit, having recorded 25 more tackles than anyone else on the team so far this season. The veteran is on track for another 100-tackle season, barring an injury, and is a big reason Tampa Bay is the NFL's No. 1 rushing defense through 10 weeks. Up next is a matchup with the Saints in Week 11.