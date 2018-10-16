Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Productive despite loss
David tallied six solo tackles -- including one for loss -- and was credited with a quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
The veteran linebacker checked in a distant second to Kwon Alexander in tackles on the afternoon, but still turned in a solid performance from an IDP standpoint. While the six stops actually qualified as David's lowest tackle total of the campaign, he's now logged a tackle for loss in three consecutive contests. Despite the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Smith on Monday, David's role in the defense should remain the same, especially considering it was linebackers coach Mark Duffner who was elevated to take Smith's place.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Six more stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tackling machine•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team in tackles Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records nine tackles in Week 1 win•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Standing out in camp, preseason•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: At full health heading into OTAs and camps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What you missed: New RB to watch in SF?
Chris Towers catches up on everything you missed from an unusually busy Monday around the NFL,...
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...