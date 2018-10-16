Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Productive despite loss

David tallied six solo tackles -- including one for loss -- and was credited with a quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 34-29 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker checked in a distant second to Kwon Alexander in tackles on the afternoon, but still turned in a solid performance from an IDP standpoint. While the six stops actually qualified as David's lowest tackle total of the campaign, he's now logged a tackle for loss in three consecutive contests. Despite the firing of defensive coordinator Mike Smith on Monday, David's role in the defense should remain the same, especially considering it was linebackers coach Mark Duffner who was elevated to take Smith's place.