Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Productive in 3-4 scheme

David totaled 123 tackles (82 solo), one sack, one interception, seven defensed passes, three forced fumbles and one fumble recover across 16 games in 2019.

The Buccaneers endured a disappointing campaign in many ways, but David's individual play was certainly not to blame. The veteran linebacker actually seemed rejuvenated while playing in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme for the first time, posting his best tackle and defensed passes totals since the 2015 season while also logging a full 16 games for the first time in the past three campaigns. David also lowered the completion percentage he allowed on passes he was a primary defender from 2018's 75.6 percent to 53.4 percent, corroborating that his above-average cover skills are arguably as strong as ever. With no signs of slowing down, David could be even better in his age-30 season in 2020 now that he has a year of seasoning in the scheme.