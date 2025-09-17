David registered two tackles (one solo), including 0. 5 sacks, during Tampa Bay's win over the Texans on Sunday.

David had a solid outing Monday as he combined with Erik Roberts to bring down C.J. Stroud for one of the Buccaneers' three sacks of the game. David has racked up over one hundred tackles in 11 of his previous 13 seasons and will look to produce similar numbers throughout the remainder of the current campaign.