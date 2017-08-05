Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Providing lockdown coverage in camp
David has been particularly impressive in pass coverage during camp, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.
The standout linebacker has had his hands full with the pass-coverage assignments he's drawn, but he's responded in typically impressive fashion. David has blanketed the talented trio of Cameron Brate, O.J. Howard and Charles Sims, among others, at various points in camp and appears to be more comfortable overall in his second year in defensive coordinator Mike Smith's scheme.
