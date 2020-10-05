David compiled 11 tackles (10 solo), including one for loss, and defensed one pass in the Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker stepped up with his second 11-tackle tally over the first four games of the campaign, pacing the Buccaneers in that category for the afternoon in the process. David has only been under nine tackles in one contest thus far in 2020, and he partly atoned for the drop to four stops in that Week 3 game by recording his first interception of the season. Through four games, David's 35 total tackles are second only to Devin White on the team, while his 26 solo stops currently set the pace for Tampa Bay.