Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Questionable to return for Week 6
David (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Arizona.
David was a limited practice participant all week and could make his first appearance since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 3. With Kwon Alexander (hamstring) ruled out and David potentially limited or absent, rookie Kendell Beckwith remains the safest IDP option among Tampa Bay's talented linebacker group.
