Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Questionable Week 13

David (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

David was able to progress to a full practice participant Friday and is expected to suit up Sunday despite being listed as questionable, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The 28-year-old missed the last two games with the right MCL sprain but appears set to rejoin the Buccaneers defense at his starting spot at strongside linebacker.