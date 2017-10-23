Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Racks up huge tackle total
David (ankle) totaled 14 tackles (12 solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Bills.
The 27-year-old was all over the field against a run-heavy Bills attack, racking up his most tackles in a game since Week 3 of the 2015 season. David's forced fumble and recovery was also especially timely. He separated LeSean McCoy from the ball at the Buccaneers' 48-yard line with 9:30 remaining in the contest, a turnover that Tampa was able to eventually parlay into a 12-yard Mike Evans touchdown reception. The Pro Bowl linebacker's three fumble recoveries on the season have notably accounted for three of the five touchdowns the Bucs have logged off turnovers in 2017, as per Scott Smith of the team's official site. With just one quiet game this season -- which came in Week 6 after David had missed the prior two contests with an ankle injury -- the six-year veteran is once again a prominent IDP asset after a down campaign in 2016.
