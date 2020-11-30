David totaled eight tackles (six solo) in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker put together another productive performance, tying Antoine Winfield for second on the team in tackles behind Devin White. David now has six or more stops in four straight games and has only dipped below the mark three times all season, giving him a coveted level of IDP consistency that should continue to serve fantasy managers well for what remains of the campaign.