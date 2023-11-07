David registered 11 tackles (nine solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 39-37 loss to the Texans.

David made his presence felt immediately when he forced the ball out of tight end Dalton Schultz that was recovered by Antoine Winfield and set the Buccaneers up in Texans' territory. It was the fourth game in a row that David has registered double-digit tackles in a game and the seventh straight time he has played every single defensive snap. He'll look to help the Bucs snap their four-game losing streak when they return home in Week 10 to face the Titans.