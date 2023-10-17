David recorded 12 tackles (nine solo), two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass breakup in the Bucs' Week 6 loss to the Lions Sunday.

The 33-year-old has played every defensive snap over the last four games and 99 percent of the downs on the year through five contests. The career Buccaneer has 40 tackles (25 solo), five TFLs, two sacks and one pass breakup on the season.