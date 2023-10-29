David had 14 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 24-18 loss to the Bills.
David once again led the team in tackles, and Thursday's performance was the third straight game in which he has registered double-digit tackles. He's far and away the leading tackler on the team with 67 total tackles and also leads the team with seven tackles for a loss. David will look to build on his performance in Week 9 on the road against the Texans.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Racks up tackles again in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records 12 tackles, sack in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Dominant showing in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Big game in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Out of concussion protocol•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Enters concussion protocol•