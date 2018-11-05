Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records eight tackles in loss

David logged eight tackles (six solo) and half a sack during Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Panthers.

David was one of the few bright spots in Tampa Bay's defense, which was largely unable to contain the Panthers' offensive attack Week 9. The starting linebacker has logged eight tackles in each of the Buccaneers' last three games, and has been a reliable IDP asset all season. David will look to record another solid performance against Washington in Week 10.