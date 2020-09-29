David recorded four tackles (two solo), an interception and defensed an additional pass in the Buccaneers' 28-10 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The veteran linebacker saw his tackle count uncharacteristically drop, but he helped make up for it from a fantasy perspective with his first interception of the season. David now has at least one pick in six of his nine pro campaigns, including two straight. The reduction in tackles Sunday can also largely be explained by how quickly the Buccaneers were able to make the Broncos' ground game obsolete, with Denver only affording the running back duo of Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman 10 carries overall.