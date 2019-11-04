Play

Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records first sack

David had nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

David has come out of Tampa Bay's Week 7 bye firing with 21 tackles (13 solo), a sack and a pass defensed in the last two games. The veteran linebacker has played every defensive snap for the Buccaneers since missing a handful of plays in the season opener.

