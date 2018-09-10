Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Records nine tackles in Week 1 win
David recorded nine tackles, including six solo, in Sunday's 48-40 win over New Orleans.
David recorded over 140 tackles per season over his first four years, but he's averaged just 94 tackles the past two campaigns. His nine tackles made for a strong start, though the defense did not play spectacularly well, allowing 40 points in what was still a winning effort. Things don't get any easier for the Buccaneers in Week 2 as they take on the defending-champion Eagles in Tampa Bay.
