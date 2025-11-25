David recorded eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday night's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

David was busy like usual in Week 12, tying safety Antoine Winfield for the team lead in tackles. The linebacker has now registered at least eight takedowns on six different occasions this year. David is up to 78 total tackles (38 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 11 games this season.