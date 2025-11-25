Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Registers eight tackles in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David recorded eight total tackles (four solo) in Sunday night's 34-7 loss to the Rams.
David was busy like usual in Week 12, tying safety Antoine Winfield for the team lead in tackles. The linebacker has now registered at least eight takedowns on six different occasions this year. David is up to 78 total tackles (38 solo), including 2.5 sacks, while also adding an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 11 games this season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Limited production Week 11•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Paces team in tackles again•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Leads team with 10 stops Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Playing in Week 8•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Sits out Wednesday's walkthrough•