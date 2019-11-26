Play

Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Registers eight tackles in win

David made eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 35-22 win over the Falcons.

David has not failed to reach five tackles in a game this season and has eight in four of his last five. He's a good bet for continued tackle production Week 13 against Jacksonville.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories