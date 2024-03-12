David has agreed to terms on a one-year, $9 million contract with the Buccaneers to remain in Tampa Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

David is one of several players Tampa Bay is bringing back for the 2024 campaign. He led the team last year with 134 tackles (86 solo) to go along with 4.5 sacks, five passes defensed and a forced fumble. The 34-year-old also accumulated 17 tackles for loss, which are the second-most in a single season by a player age 33 or older. A second-round draft pick in 2012, the veteran projects to continue starting at inside linebacker for the Bucs' defense.