David (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for the Super Bowl, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
David came off the field for only seven defensive snaps throughout the regular season and has yet to miss a down in the playoffs. There was never any real doubt he'd be able to play through the hamstring injury.
