David (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
David began the week as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hyperextended knee, but he now appears back to full form. Barring any setbacks, the veteran linebacker should be in good shape to handle his usual every-down role in Carolina on Sunday.
