Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Returns as limited participant Wednesday

David (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

David failed to practice throughout the entirety of Week 15 prep after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 14 against the Lions. His return Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity, provides a sliver of optimism for his potential Week 16 availability, although soft tissue injuries such as David's are notorious for being unpredictable. The final two practice reports of the week should provide much greater insight into the 27-year-old linebacker's chances of suiting up this coming Sunday against the Panthers.