David (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session.

David missed the last two games after sustaining a groin injury in Week 11 against the 49ers. He played every defensive snap in the eight games prior to his injury and looks to be on track to return for Week 14 against the Falcons. David has recorded 90 tackles (58 solo), including three sacks, and a forced fumble in 10 games this season.