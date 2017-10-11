Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Returns to practice

David (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The appearance marks David's first since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 3. Initially, he was tabbed with a recovery of approximately one month, meaning he may be ahead of schedule after his return to drills Wednesday. He was joined by fellow stalwart at linebacker, Kwon Alexander (hamstring), who was limited as well. The Buccaneers could very well be back to full strength on the defensive side of the ball sooner rather than later.