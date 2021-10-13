David (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Eagles, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
David is nursing a low-ankle sprain, so the real question is whether he can return after missing just one contest. The veteran's next chance to suit up will come Oct. 24 versus the Bears.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Expected to miss time•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: X-rays come back clean•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Won't return against Dolphins•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Co-leads team in stops•
-
Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Tallies six tackles•